Mary Ellen Thombs

GLENS FALLS—Mary Ellen Thombs, 61, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2022 at her home. Born in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late James and Maryann (Cunningham) Miller. She was the youngest of five children.

Mary Ellen attended St. Mary’s Academy, where she excelled in both basketball and softball. She went on to play the State tournament for basketball.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Church. Mary Ellen was a loving, caring woman, who would put others before herself and would care for anyone. She helped raise her many nieces and nephews. She was a fierce protector of those she loved. Her two children were her entire life. Mary Ellen loved animals, especially her Siamese cats.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was predeceased by a sister Cynthia Bradway; brother Peter Miller; sister-in-law Ellen Miller; brothers-in-law Patrick O’Leary, Robert “Bobby” Thombs; mother-in-law and father-in-law Rosemarie and Richard Thombs, Sr.; great aunt and uncle Robert and Frances Cunningham O’Rourke and many other family members.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Rick Thombs of Glens Falls, NY; daughter Mary Ann Thombs (Eric Linendoll) of Salem, NY; son Ian Thombs of Saratoga Springs, NY; uncle Michael Cunningham (Mickey) of Queensbury, NY; cousin Sister Ann Marie O’Rourke of Latham, NY; brother Jack Miller of Voorheesville, NY; sister Catherine Fragassi (Vincent) of South Glens Falls, NY; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. (Mass will be live streamed on their Facebook or webpage).

A spring burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mary Ellen Miller Thombs Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Mary’s Parish, 64 Warren Street, Glens Falls NY 12801.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.