Mary Ellen Jackowski (McCartney)

On Oct. 12, 1983 Mary Ellen’s youngest child James “Jamie, 20” was killed in the US Marine Corps Headquarters Building bombing in Beirut Lebanon. Casualties were 220 Marines, 18 Sailors and three US Army. She and John joined the Beirut Veterans Association as “Next of Kin” members and Mary Ellen served several years as a family representative on the BVA Board of Directors. Mary Ellen also joined the Schenectady Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers and over the years progressed to Chapter President and NY State GSM President in 2013. The Gold Star Mothers Organization provide support to other Mothers that have lost a son or daughter while in the US Military and keep the memories of them alive by working to help those currently serving in the military, their families, and veterans.

In 2013 Mary Ellen was diagnosed with a rare progressive brain disease (CBD). She was fully aware of her terminal situation from the beginning and fought as best she could to maintain herself with the assistance of her caretaker, husband John and a home health aide. Physical disabilities progressed and last week she was accepted into the High Peaks Home Hospice Care Program. She died in her sleep the morning of April 22. At her direction, her brain has been donated to the Harvard Brain Tissue Research Center Boston, MA for Corticobasal Degeneration Research.