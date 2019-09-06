{{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1938 — Aug. 27, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Mary Ellen Evans, 81, of Glens Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 24, 1938 in Granville, the daughter of the late William and Emily (Parker) Evans.

Mary Ellen was a dedicated employee at Continental Insurance in downtown Glens Falls before retiring after many years.

She enjoyed spending time at her home, and her favorite pastime was reading a good book.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Herbert; and her sister, Colleen Evans Winters.

Survivors include her only nephew, Richard Evans of Fort Edward.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

