March 4, 1946—May 26, 2023

EDINBURG — Mary Ellen “Marzie” (Decker) Colvin, of Edinburg, NY, went home to the arms of the Lord peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters and son-in-law, on May 26, 2023.

Mary Ellen came into the world on March 4, 1946, in Greenville, NY, to her loving parents, the late Carl and Mary Ellen (Duebler) Decker. She was the youngest of their five children.

Mary Ellen graduated from Minisink Valley High School in 1965 and went on to work at the Bathing Suit Factory in Middleton, NY as a Seamstress before moving to the Dress Factory in Warrensburg, NY. Following the closing of the Dress Factory, she went on to housekeeping at the Black Mountain Lodge, now known as The North Creek Lodge, in Johnsburg, NY, from where she retired.

She loved fishing, baking (especially her cookies), her cats, spending time at the homestead in North River, and sharing memories of the past. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Joan (Carl) Storms; brother, Jerry Decker; grandson, Carl Lewis, Jr.; and stepson, Thomas Colvin.

Memories of her will live on through her loving husband of 27 years, James Colvin; children: Bridget (Jimmy) Farmer, Renee’ (Bernie) DeHues (“My Bernie”), and Carl (Bonnie) Lewis; stepchildren: Aaron Colvin and Robert Colvin; grandchildren: Jason (Tabitha) Farmer, Katrina (Joshua) Sherman, Breanna Shubert, Jacqueline Lynch, Carrie Lewis, Joseph Lewis, Kylie Lewis, Heather (Kelby) Frasier, Ashley Colvin, Michael Colvin, Alaina Colvin, Nathan Colvin, Jeremy Colvin, Raymond Colvin, and Elizabeth Colvin; siblings: Charles (Judy) Shay and Carl (Joyce) Decker; sister-in-law, Beuna Decker; her “other daughter” Michele (Frank) Delsignore; many great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many people who loved her for who she was.

Marzie will forever be remembered for her infectious, bubbly laugh, unconditional love, and her healing touch. She is finally with those whom she has missed so dearly, able to hear, breathe, and do the things she has been longing to do for so long. She is dancing among the stars with the angels.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the many people from High Peaks Hospice and the D1 team at Saratoga Hospital for their love and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with your loved ones and cherish those moment

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be planned at the family’s discretion.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.