May 27, 1958—Aug. 2, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Mary Ellen Archambault, 63, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born May 27, 1958, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Lois (McCollum) Archambault.

Mary graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1977. She volunteered at the Washington County Head Start Program for many years.

Mary was a Communicant of the St. Mary’s/ St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Hudson Falls. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 574 Women’s Auxiliary, as well as the Senior Center of the Kingsbury/Fort Edward Area.

Mary enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. She had a great affinity for animals, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers: Marc Archambault, Mike Archambault (Nancy), Craig Archambault (Melody), and Jim Archambault (Kathy); her sister Penny Gallagher (Jim); as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

At Mary’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.