Mary Ellen Allen
0 entries

Mary Ellen Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 22, 1952 — Jan. 8, 2020

CORINTH — Mary Ellen Allen, 67, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born on Nov. 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Henrietta (LaClaire) Gallagher.

She was a graduate of Corinth Central School and later graduated from Adirondack Community College as a registered nurse. She had worked at various hospitals and doctor’s offices as well as spending many years as a Saratoga County Public Health Nurse.

Mary enjoyed traveling to Maine and visiting the light houses. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, and cooking large meals for her entire family to gather and enjoy. Above all, Mary cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mitchell Allen; children, Wayne (Kimberly) Allen of Scotia, Scott (Mary) Allen of Warrensburg, Sarah Zlotnick of Albany, Mitchell (Tammy) Allen Jr. of Broadalbin, and Holly (Isaac) Moyer of Corinth; 13 grandchildren, Taylor Spiegel-Allen, Seth Spiegel-Allen, Noah Spiegel-Allen, Chadd Stark, Shayla Frasier, Alexander Berard, Emily Berard, Adyson Zlotnick, Damian Marshall, Samantha Allen, Nathan Allen, Maxwell Moyer and Hazel Moyer; three brothers, John Paul (Jacqueline) Gallagher of Gansevoort, William Owen (Nancy) Gallagher of Clovis, New Mexico, Timothy James (Toni) Gallagher of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Allen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:30PM
Brewer Funeral Home
24 Church St.
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News