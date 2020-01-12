Nov. 22, 1952 — Jan. 8, 2020

CORINTH — Mary Ellen Allen, 67, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born on Nov. 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Henrietta (LaClaire) Gallagher.

She was a graduate of Corinth Central School and later graduated from Adirondack Community College as a registered nurse. She had worked at various hospitals and doctor’s offices as well as spending many years as a Saratoga County Public Health Nurse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary enjoyed traveling to Maine and visiting the light houses. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, and cooking large meals for her entire family to gather and enjoy. Above all, Mary cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.