Mary Elizabeth Zahn

Nov. 30, 1949—Nov. 8, 2022

SEBRING, FL — Mary Liz was born at home in the town of Caldwell, now Lake George, NY to William and Hazel Mantz.

We celebrate the wonderful life that she shared with so many of us. Mary was a very compassionate, forgiving, caring, and self-sacrificing person and she fought cancer for five years by sacrificing her own comfort and participating in studies so that others may benefit.

She loved people and giving hugs. She especially loved her two children, her wonderful grandchildren, and her brothers. She always felt that the needs of others were more important than the needs of herself.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls where she made many lifelong friends. She loved her dogs and cats, but her passion was for horses. After graduating high school, she moved to Washington, DC where she was employed by the FBI, something she was proud of. This is where she met the love of her life, her husband, Marc Zahn. They were married for 50+ glorious years and even at the end she made sure he was taken care of before herself.

Mary was employed by many retail stores, motels, and clerical positions throughout Warren and Saratoga counties and always made many friendships who she lovingly communicated with often until she passed. Her last few years she lived in a senior community in Florida where she added more friendships and hugs. She passed away peacefully at her Sebring home.

Mary leaves behind her husband William “Marc” Zahn; her sons: Yuri Zahn (Kali), Geoffrey Kelley (Stacey); her brothers: William Mantz (Anne), and Arthur “Butch” Mantz (Billie); and her grandchildren: Paden Zahn, Coralee Zahn, Brennan Kelley and Nathan Kelley; and her mother-in-law, Cora Lee Mayfield.

There will be no memorial service, but a Celebration of Life will take place in the spring with an advertised announcement prior to the event.