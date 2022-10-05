March 30, 1952—Oct. 2, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Mary Elizabeth Williams, 70, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022, with her family at her side. Mary was born on March 30, 1952, in Glens Falls, NY. She attended Queensbury schools and received an AA from SUNY ACC.
She worked creatively as a seamstress, building theater productions and puppet shows. Mary was a spontaneous free spirit always looking for adventure, traveling up and down the east coast in her pickup truck. She also had a vivid imagination and loved to tell tall tales about visitors from other worlds.
Her grandson, Gage, wanted to bring her to Show and Tell in grade school, telling everyone, nobody has a Gam Gam like I do! She was always thinking about her children and doing little things for them out of love. Her grandchildren Gage and Matthew adored their Gam Gam.
She loved her family unconditionally and brought joy and laughter to their lives. She loved to spend time with her great-granddaughter Stella Blue, who loved her Gigi. She had a special bond with Gage, taking him to the airport to watch the planes when he was little, and she was so proud of him when he became a pilot.
Mary is predeceased by her parents Leroy Williams and Beatrice Bevins (stepfather Guy Bevins), her four brothers James Williams (AF Pvt. 3C), Thomas Williams, Peter Williams, Mark Williams, her grandson Matthew McGovern, and nephew Frank Williams. Mary is survived by her children: Bill McGovern, Jr., Patricia (Michael) Billok, Dan (Annette Parisi) McGovern; her grandchildren: Gage Fuller, and Maddie, Grace, and Sam Billok; her great-granddaughter, Stella Blue McGovern; stepsister, Beverly Croteau; stepbrother, Forest (Donna) Bevins; her sister-in-law, Debbie McGovern; her brother, David (Peggy) Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donations can be made to Shelters of Saratoga. Memorial services will be private.
