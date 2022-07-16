March 11, 1947—July 13, 2022

CHESTERTOWN, NY—Mary Elizabeth Veronica Bartlett, passedaway on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the age of 75, after a short illness.

Born March 11, 1947 in Ticonderoga she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Gallagher) Hoctor. A dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend is how those closest to her remember her. She spent her life making sure that everyone she loved was taken care of.

Mary was a 30-plus year dedicated volunteer to the Chestertown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, an organization that was near and dear to her heart. Whenever the firefighters or community needed her Mary was there.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 23 years, David Bartlett.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Ralph (Laurie) Bartlett, Jessica (Scott) Edick, Joseph (Laura) Bartlett all of Chestertown, and Robert (Erin) Bartlett of Bloomington, IL. Her grandchildren, who were her entire world: Cara (Chris) Bentley, Thomas Pereau, Carol (Cody) Welch, Jack Bartlett, Jodi Bartlett, Amelia Bartlett, and Benjamin Bartlett. Siblings William (Dawn) Hoctor, and Theresa (Ralph) McClintock; sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Giannotti of Overland Park, KS. She will also be missed by her great-granddaughter, Aria; and her many grand-dogs. She is cherished by children that she cared for, they are now adults: Rich Swan, Christy (Swan) Hopkins, Bill Miller, Joe Miller, Darren Harvey and Dan Harvey.

The Bartlett Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the dedicated medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital for taking such great care of Mary during her final days.

Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY, 12817. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Chester Rural Cemetery State Rte 9 Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Mary’s honor to the Chestertown Fire Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 382, Chestertown, NY, 12817.