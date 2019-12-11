Mary Elizabeth Paton

In addition to being a devoted mother and supportive spouse, Mert was always involved in local charitable organizations, and had a strong commitment to “giving back” to the community. After her retirement, Mert became a member of the Horicon Public Library board of directors, and an active proponent of the library’s literacy program, offering free books to local children and hosting events to promote reading and writing at a young age.

After Doug passed in 2015, Mert continued her involvement as a volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels program, delivering meals to “elderly” members of the community, some of whom were younger than she. Accompanied by her loyal and loving dog, Cody, Mert would regularly be seen making the rounds to those in need of a warm meal, regardless of the season or the weather conditions. Mert was also an active supporter of the Brant Lake Association, a not-for-profit organization committed to preserving this beautiful Adirondack lake.

Mert was a devout Christian and had a strong and close relationship to the church. Mert was a loyal congregant of St. Paul’s in Horicon, and served as a member of the Vestry of the Adirondack Mission.