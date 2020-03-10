Mary Elizabeth Pastori

In 1997, they retired in Bradenton, Florida. Mary was strong, confident, fiercely independent and unbelievably witty. Her well timed one-liners will make us laugh for years to come. Her impeccable fashion sense and style was obvious, from her perfectly tailored monochromatic suits, to her stunning home in Florida. Mary hated jeans and ironed every piece of clothing in her wardrobe. Mary loved dining at good restaurants & entertaining friends at home. She was an amazing cook. Her pancakes, baked clams, coq au vin, London broil, chicken marsala and spaghetti sauce could rival any gourmet chef. Even grilled cheese tasted fancy when Mary made it (her secret: add tomato and oregano). She loved her family, friends, Italian pinot grigio, a glass of milk, & champagne brunch at the club. She was downright fabulous until the very last days of her life. Mary was one of a kind, a true legend and we will miss her dearly. Per Mary’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately. Attire: No Jeans!