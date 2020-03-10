April 16, 1928 — March 7 2020
BRANDENTON, Fla. — Mary Elizabeth Pastori died peacefully in Bradenton, Florida on March 7, 2020. She was 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Pastori; her parents George and Nora Gratton and her brothers Robert and Richard. She’s survived by her four children Georgiann Murray, Joan Brown, Mary Beth Recine (Vinny), Joseph Pastori (Linda), and her sisters Anne Knickerbocker and Kay Crosse.
She’ll be missed by her 11 grandchildren Michael, Corey, Brian, Robert, William, Danielle, Keith, Nicole, Kristin, Becky and Abigail. Twenty great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren survive her.
A native of Glens Falls, Mary married Bill in 1952. His career took them to New York and California. They traveled around the world with Austria and Holland as some of Mary’s favorite destinations.
In 1997, they retired in Bradenton, Florida. Mary was strong, confident, fiercely independent and unbelievably witty. Her well timed one-liners will make us laugh for years to come. Her impeccable fashion sense and style was obvious, from her perfectly tailored monochromatic suits, to her stunning home in Florida. Mary hated jeans and ironed every piece of clothing in her wardrobe. Mary loved dining at good restaurants & entertaining friends at home. She was an amazing cook. Her pancakes, baked clams, coq au vin, London broil, chicken marsala and spaghetti sauce could rival any gourmet chef. Even grilled cheese tasted fancy when Mary made it (her secret: add tomato and oregano). She loved her family, friends, Italian pinot grigio, a glass of milk, & champagne brunch at the club. She was downright fabulous until the very last days of her life. Mary was one of a kind, a true legend and we will miss her dearly. Per Mary’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately. Attire: No Jeans!
Donations to Tidewell Hospice: 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
