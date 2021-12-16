LONGMONT, CO — Mary Elizabeth Gaffney Coblentz of Longmont, CO died on Nov. 22, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Boulder, CO. Born on Nov. 2, 1928 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hoag Gaffney and John Patrick Gaffney. A graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1947, she pursued her studies at the College of New Rochelle. After graduation she worked for a time in New York before marrying Dr. Adrien Coblentz. While he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army, she worked for General Electric in Tokyo. Upon their return and with the arrival of their three children, they lived for a time in New York before settling in Montclair, NJ.