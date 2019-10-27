April 21, 1931 — Oct. 23, 2019
CLEVERDALE — Mary Elizabeth Conlon O’Brien, 88, of Cleverdale, passed away peacefully at her home on Lake George on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Born on April 21, 1931 in Mount Kisco, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Eleanor Kelly Conlon. Her family moved to the Glens Falls area when she was in the 4th grade.
Mary attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1949, where she was honored to become queen of the junior prom. While in grade school, she started a card club with her classmates that met regularly for the next 75 years.
She worked for the Glens Falls Telephone Company before marrying her classmate, Robert J. O’Brien, on Jan. 9, 1954 at St. Mary’s Church. She was the foundress of the R. J. O’Brien Insurance Agency, Inc. by donating childhood stock in Texaco to open up the business. Together, Mary and Robert owned and operated the business for 35 years. They spent winters in Saint Augustine, Florida and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together before he passed away on Feb. 25, 2008.
Mary was a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, the North Queensbury Ladies Auxiliary, Warren County Board of Elections and the Glens Falls Country Club.
She was a talented seamstress who made her own clothing, as well as a skilled cook and baker. She took excellent care of herself with daily exercise and often walked as many as 4 miles daily around the Cleverdale loop. She rarely missed morning exercise at the North Queensbury Firehouse with her extraordinary workout pals led by a close friend, Debbie Shahay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Robert; her sisters, Ann M. Conlon and Sister Katherine Conlon of the Divine Compassion; and her infant daughter, Karen Ann O’Brien.
She is survived by her children, Robert O’Brien Jr. (Janice), Peter O’Brien, John O’Brien (Judy) , Kathleen O’Brien-Rourke (Michael), Daniel O’Brien (Anne) and Kevin O’Brien (Susan); her grandchildren, Laura Goodwin (Jim), Erin Bray (Derek), Sarah Anderson (Michael), Christopher O’Brien (Dawn), Patrick O’Brien (Fiancée, Jasmine), Colin O’Brien (Aron), Stevin O’Brien, Elizabeth O’Brien, Margaret O’Brien (Fiancé, Taylor), Megan O’Brien, Caroline Rourke, John Henry O’Brien, Catherine Rourke, Abigail O’Brien, Marin O’Brien and Aydyn O’Brien; her great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bray, Madelyn Bray, Lucas Bray, Liam Anderson, Lucy Jude Anderson, Connor O’Brien and Emily Goodwin.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who would like to join on Saturday at St. Mary’s Church prior to Mass.
A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the North Queensbury Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 61, Cleverdale, NY 12820.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
