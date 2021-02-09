Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Given

Mar. 12, 1925 - Feb. 5, 2021

GREENWICH - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Given, 95, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Washington Center following a brief illness. She was born March 12, 1925 in Portland, ME to the late James and Abbie Trowell.

Betty was a graduate of Brunswick High School in Brunswick, ME. She married Robert Given in 1945 and was a resident of Maine until 1966. She and her family moved to Greenwich where her husband took a job with Hollingsworth & Vose Company in Clarks Mills as a Mechanical Engineer.

Betty was continually active in the community and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #7291 for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Witch Crafters Home Bureau Club for 25 years.

Betty retired from Greenwich Central School after 20 years of service. She was an avid gardener and had two green thumbs. She enjoyed doing many crafts including knitting and crocheting. She loved and adored her two grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Robert A. Given in November 2015.