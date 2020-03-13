ROTTERDAM — Mary E. Werner, 73, of Rotterdam passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Ruff) Moran.

She was a home maker. Mary was a member of the Hudson falls Senior Center.

Mary was survived by five loving children, John J. Werner of Rotterdam, Stephen P. Werner of Rotterdam, Joseph Werner of Springfield, Massachusetts, Elaine Kenyon of Schuylerville and James Veltman of Troy. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Elizabeth Werner, Katie Kenyon, Benjamin Kenyon and Emily Werner.

Funeral Services for Mary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.

Spring Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Schuylerville.

To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.