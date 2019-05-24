December 10, 1929 — May 22, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Mary E. (Terounzo) Thayer, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Born Dec. 10, 1929 in Pittsford, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Greeno) Terounzo.
Mary married Walter A. Thayer on July 15, 1950 at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford, Vermont, and for 56 years they raised their family together until his passing on Feb. 17, 2007.
Mary was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Circle in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed gardening and playing bingo, as well as rowdy game of UNO. Mary was a bit mischievous and was always quick to laugh. She was known to surprise you with her yodeling. She loved to cook for her family, but also enjoyed having a meal with them, especially at Ron and Cathy’s and Coaches Corner. Most of all, she just loved every moment of time she got to spend with her family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Helen and Frances Pelkey; and her brother, Edward Terounzo.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bonnie Thayer, Wayne Thayer and Randy Thayer (Bridget); her former daughter-in-law whom she loved dearly, Sharon Thayer; her grandchildren, Tammy, Cory, Will, Britney, Brandee, Isabel, Gabby, Anabel, Vanessa, Austin and Maddie Jo; her great-grandchildren, Kierra, Jeramih, Charlee, Brooklyn, Ashleigh and Olivia; her sister, Dorothy Churchill; her brother, Tommy Terounzo (Emogene); and a special family friend, Ruth; as well as several special nieces and nephews.
At Mary’s request, calling hours and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Slate Valley, Dr. Foote’s office, and Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion during Mary’s illness.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
