Mary E. Rice

Dec. 9, 1932 — Nov. 30, 2019 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home for the past year, the fifth floor of the Springs Building at the Wesley Health Care Center.
Mary was born at the Albany Medical Center on Dec. 9, 1932, the only child of Adelbert and Angela (Goodson) Root. After graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, she went to work at the Continental Insurance Company. It was while working there that she met the love of her life, G. Kenneth “Ken” Rice. They would remain together until Ken’s death in January 1999.
Their marriage would produce three boys who would become the center of Mary’s life for the remainder of her life. She never missed any of her boys’ school activities or sporting events. She not only became their Cub Scout den mother, she would go on to teach other den mothers. She not only never missed a PTA meeting; she would become president of the PTA. Mary even got a job as a teacher’s assistant at her sons’ school. This devotion to family carried on to her 10 grandchildren who affectionately knew her as MeMe.
Left to cherish her memory are her three boys, George (Linda) Rice, William (Catherine) Rice, and Stephen (Robin) Rice; her grandchildren Daniel Rice, Elizabeth (Aaron) Lozier, Kathleen Rice, Mary Catherine Rice, Sarah Rice, Samuel Rice, Jack Rice, Jane Rice, Spencer Rice and Emma Rice; and her great grandchildren Charlotte Lozier and Paul Lozier.
You have free articles remaining.
At Mary’s request, there will be no viewing hours. A Mass in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Mary’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Wesley Health Care Center, especially those working on the fifth floor of the Springs, and the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Her family will forever remember their caring and professionalism.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.