{{featured_button_text}}
Mary E. Rice

Dec. 9, 1932 — Nov. 30, 2019 SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary Elizabeth (Root) Rice passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home for the past year, the fifth floor of the Springs Building at the Wesley Health Care Center.

Mary was born at the Albany Medical Center on Dec. 9, 1932, the only child of Adelbert and Angela (Goodson) Root. After graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, she went to work at the Continental Insurance Company. It was while working there that she met the love of her life, G. Kenneth “Ken” Rice. They would remain together until Ken’s death in January 1999.

Their marriage would produce three boys who would become the center of Mary’s life for the remainder of her life. She never missed any of her boys’ school activities or sporting events. She not only became their Cub Scout den mother, she would go on to teach other den mothers. She not only never missed a PTA meeting; she would become president of the PTA. Mary even got a job as a teacher’s assistant at her sons’ school. This devotion to family carried on to her 10 grandchildren who affectionately knew her as MeMe.

Left to cherish her memory are her three boys, George (Linda) Rice, William (Catherine) Rice, and Stephen (Robin) Rice; her grandchildren Daniel Rice, Elizabeth (Aaron) Lozier, Kathleen Rice, Mary Catherine Rice, Sarah Rice, Samuel Rice, Jack Rice, Jane Rice, Spencer Rice and Emma Rice; and her great grandchildren Charlotte Lozier and Paul Lozier.

At Mary’s request, there will be no viewing hours. A Mass in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Mary’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Wesley Health Care Center, especially those working on the fifth floor of the Springs, and the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Her family will forever remember their caring and professionalism.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Rice, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 28
Memorial Mass
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Mass begins.

Tags

Load comments