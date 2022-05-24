Mary E. (Pratt) Demetras

June 20, 1946 - May 21, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Mary E. (Pratt) Demetras, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 20, 1946, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gretchen (Wood) Pratt.

Mary retired from working over 40 years at the Wilton Developmental Center and worked at multiple group homes. She loved helping others.

She enjoyed reading, bible study at the Turning Point Church, luncheons with her friends at the Peppermill Restaurant, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Lois Gadway.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Steven (Danielle) Gray; her grandchildren: Lakisha Gray, and Richard Sweet; her great-grandson, Matthew Bullard; her brother, Ronald (Merle) Pratt; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Funeral service will follow calling hours at 4:00 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Mary's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.