Mary E. (Kempski) Antis

Mary was famous for her countdowns to spring, her favorite season, which she started before the first snowflake even fell. Springtime also brought the arrival of the hummingbirds. Mary would track their migration and would have her feeders ready for their arrival every year.

Mary had many hobbies she was passionate about. First and foremost was playing in the kitchen, she loved making pies, and could make a pie crust effortlessly and perfectly from scratch. It was an annual tradition for Mary and her family and friends to make gingerbread men every December. She would get a 50 lb. bag of flour and use an industrial sized mixer to make her dough. The second Saturday in December was always Gingerbread men day, and she would have everyone set up in an assembly line to make two thousand cookies annually (we counted).

Mary was an avid Geocacher for many years. You never knew what side of the road, lock basin, parking lot or trail you might find her and her dear friend Terry DeCorah while they were out caching on a Saturday afternoon.