May 21, 1928—May 6, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Mary E. June went to be with the Lord, May 6, 2023. She was 94. Born May 21, 1928 in Binghamton, NY she was the first born to the late George and Esther (Fisk) Smith.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. At a young age she knew it was her calling to spread the Lord’s message to others.

She met the love of her life, her late husband, Norman June at church in her hometown of Binghamton, NY. After getting married, Mary and Norman attended college together at South Eastern Bible Institute in Lakeland, FL. Together they served the Lord ministering together for a total of 61 years.

In 1962 they pioneered the Assembly of God Church in Saratoga Springs. For 47 years Mary was a pillar of the church community. She taught Sunday school to the children, actively led bible studies and her most loved role, playing the organ or piano during song services. She had an undeniable passion for playing music that was inspired by her great-grandfather, a violinist who also made violins.

She will be remembered by most for her kindness and generosity to others as well as her gift of lending an ear to those who needed it. She showed great love for her children and especially her late husband, Norman. The love that Mary and Norman shared is the storybook depiction of true love. It was a blessing to have witnessed such a strong and enduring love. The love they had for each other proves that true love really does exist.

Mary is predeceased by, sisters: Ruth Fuller and Faith Sutton; brother, George Smith; husband, Norman June; daughter, Bonnie Merritt; and granddaughter, Sheila Merritt.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Fortner; her five children: Richard June (Debra June) of Florence, SC, John June (Cindy June) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Douglas June (Nancy Wagner) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Deborah June-Miller (Ray Miller) of Gansevoort, NY, and Daniel June (Susan June) of Gansevoort, NY; 12 grandchildren: Michael Merritt, Norman Merritt, Shari Menichello, Bobby-Jo Merritt, Brian June, Brigitte June-Jackson, Elizabeth June-Hayden, Sarah June-Winch, Kyle Wagner, Daniel June, Jr., Nicholas June and Renee Miller; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).

A Funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Calvary’s Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.