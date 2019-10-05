Nov. 4, 1930 — Oct. 2, 2019
FORT ANN — At home, with her loving family by her side, Mary E. Davis peacefully entered into eternal life on Oct. 2, 2019.
Mary was born on Nov. 4, 1930 in Fort Ann. She was the first child of Leo and Margaret (Galloway) Perkette. A graduate of Fort Ann Central School, class of 1948, she married the love of her life, Edward Davis on June 4, 1950 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Together they shared a 69 year love story and raised six children. Mary worked at both the Glens Falls Insurance Company and General Electric in Fort Edward.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the rock of her family and devoted her life to them. Family gatherings and their activities meant everything to her, and she rarely missed a game, play, concert or recital. During the Adirondack Red Wings early years, she and her husband could be found in Section H of just about every home hockey game. Many family and friends often said they wished they had a nickel for every sporting event Mary and Ed attended with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid New England Patriots fan. She also enjoyed watching her many TV shows including her favorite, Family Feud with Steve “I the man” Harvey. Mary was also known by her family to be the best unlicensed driver who never actually got behind the wheel.
She was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Ann’s Church in Fort Ann. She forever cherished her commitment to her church and God.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Sofia; and her aunt, Elizabeth Murphy.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward F. Davis; her children, Kathleen (Robert) Burch of Fort Ann, Jeffrey (Janet) Davis of South Glens Falls, William (Bridget) Davis of Hudson Falls, Margaret (Leo) Maynard of Hudson Falls, James (Linda) Davis of Queensbury and Kevin (Stacey) Davis of Hudson Falls; her siblings, Susan (Dale) Ruth of Brentwood, Tennessee and William (Cheryl) Perkette of Indian River, Michigan; her grandchildren, Jeremy Burch, Dr. Jason Burch, Robert (Barb) Burch Jr., Josh (Dee) Craft, Kate (Lucas) Smith, Sarah (Kevin) Kill, Megan (Kayla) Craft, McKenzie Davis, Rory (Monica) Brosius, Scott (Carissa) Maynard, Ashley (Eric) Morehouse, Ryan Davis, Jillian Davis and Grace Davis; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St.Ann’s Church in Fort Ann. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Fort Ann or High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls.
Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Bryant, please visit Tribute Store.
