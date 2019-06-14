Mary (Doole) (Amiot) Bennett

Sept. 14, 1927 — June 11, 2019
MALTA — Mary A. Bennett passed away on June 11, 2019 in Malta, New York after a brief struggle with lymphoma.
Born on Sept. 14, 1927 in Lowell, Massachusetts to George L. and Helen (Shanks) Doole. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1945. She attended Boston University for one year and became a jewelry buyer for The Bon Marche’ in Lowell. It was there, in 1946, that she met her husband, Louis H. Amiot, and moved to Tewksbury, where she spent most of her adult life.
Mary and Louis had a loving marriage until his untimely death in 1965. In 1983, she married Ralph R. Bennett, with whom she shared 32 happy years until his death in 2015.
Mary worked in the Tewksbury Tax Collector’s office for many years, retiring in 1984. During her retirement, she volunteered in the gift shop at Lowell General Hospital.
Mary was a life-long member of the Eliot Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, the treasurer of the Women’s Association, and leader of the adult Sunday school class. Mary was a woman of deep faith, who appreciated the blessings of family and friends, and always approached the adversities of life with the knowledge that God would give her the strength to meet any challenge.
Mary was an excellent seamstress, a skill she learned from her mother. Her daughters remember the stylish Easter outfits she made for them each year. She also liked to bake. Friends and family loved her delicious gifts of Scottish shortbread, homemade apple jelly and cracker candy.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Glenn) Burkland of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Margaret (Peter) Jasinski of Queensbury; one stepson, John P. (Elaine) Bennett of Tewksbury; and one stepdaughter, Sarah (Steven) Depoian of Chelmsford. One other stepdaughter, Susan J. Bennett, predeceased her. Also left behind to cherish her memory are 11 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers, George, John, and Jesse Doole, and her sisters, Anna (Doole) Mansfield and Ellen (Doole) Blackwell.
Her family would like to thank Robert J. French, PA, and the care staffs at The Terrace at the Glen in Queensbury, The Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, and The Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kind and compassionate care of Mary during the last few years of her life.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Eliot Presbyterian Church, 273 Summer St., Lowell for her funeral services. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. Those who wish to make a contribution in Mary’s memory may make a donation to the Eliot Presbyterian Church, 273 Summer St., Lowell, MA 01852; to the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852; or to a charity of one’s choice. www.farmeranddee.com.
