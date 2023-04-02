March 29, 1931—March 24, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Mary (DeMarino) Woodard, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on March 29, 1931 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Nobile) DeMarino.

Mary was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. While in high school, she was part of the basketball team.

She was a faithful and dedicated communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. She was a member of the Bereavement Committee and a Eucharist Minister.

After graduating, she went to work with Dr. Saul Yafa as a medical assistant for 33 years.

In her free time, she enjoyed cross-country skiing, bowling, golf and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Woodard; her brother, Rocky DeMarino; her sister, Philly Taylor; and niece, Michelle Taylor Anderson.

Survivors include her son, Robert Mottram (Nancy) of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Melissa Mottram-Ellis of Glens Falls, Jason Mottram of Queensbury and Jeremy Mottram (Melissa) of Baker Fields; her great-granddaughters: Jessie Mottram, Piper Mottram and Keegan Mottram. She is also survived by cousin, Terry Lauro of Yonkers; special niece and goddaughter, Tina Taylor of Glens Falls; her niece, Karen Shipley and family of CA; and close friends, Thomas and Nordell Bitetto of Glens Falls.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name to Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to send a special thank you to The Pines of Glens Falls for their love and support given to Mary during her time with them.

Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.