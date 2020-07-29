June 23, 1943 — July 27, 2020 CORINTH — Mary D. Fuller, 77, of Oak St., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness. Born on June 23, 1943 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Carter) Dayton.
Mary attended Corinth Central School and graduated from Houghton Academy in 1961. She married William H. Fuller on February 28, 1963 in Plattsburgh and the couple resided for many years in Corinth.
Mary was employed at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth for several years and at Saratoga Hospital for a few years. She then worked for several years doing page layout and design at the Pennysaver News in Corinth until her retirement.
She first attended the Corinth Wesleyan Church for many years, before becoming a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth where she served as Deacon, Elder, and bible study leader. Mary enjoyed music, road trips, books on various topics, animals, and God and family above all.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, John Dayton and one brother-in-law, Keith Tyler.
Survivors besides her husband of 57 years include one son, Andrew Fuller (Ania) of Porter Corners; one grandson and the light of her life, Lochlan of Porter Corners; three siblings: James Dayton (Judy) of Michigan, Priscilla Tyler of Pennsylvania and Stephen Dayton (Dr. Nancy) of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, and the nurses and staff at Wesley Health Care Center, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Mary during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
