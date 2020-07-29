June 23, 1943 — July 27, 2020 CORINTH — Mary D. Fuller, 77, of Oak St., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness. Born on June 23, 1943 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Carter) Dayton.

Mary attended Corinth Central School and graduated from Houghton Academy in 1961. She married William H. Fuller on February 28, 1963 in Plattsburgh and the couple resided for many years in Corinth.

Mary was employed at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth for several years and at Saratoga Hospital for a few years. She then worked for several years doing page layout and design at the Pennysaver News in Corinth until her retirement.

She first attended the Corinth Wesleyan Church for many years, before becoming a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth where she served as Deacon, Elder, and bible study leader. Mary enjoyed music, road trips, books on various topics, animals, and God and family above all.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, John Dayton and one brother-in-law, Keith Tyler.