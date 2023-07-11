Mary Cranker

WARRENSBURG - Mary passed away after a very brief illness on July 4, 2023. She was 96 1/2 years young.

A 67 year resident of Warrensburg, NY, she was born to the late Preston and Alice (Emery) Gray, a dairy farm family in Orrington, ME. She graduated from Brewer High and went on to attend the University of Maine at Orono. She met Stanley Cranker through her sister's boyfriend during WWII. Mary and Stan were pen pals for several years, met in person after the war and married in 1947.

Mary was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg, serving as an Elder for many years as well as being a part of Womens' Club, Bible and Quilting Groups. She spent time as a 4-H Leader and for a number of years ran the town's summer playground program for younger children. She was a skilled seamstress and an expert baker of pies.

Always up for an adventure, she enjoyed camping, sailing on the family's boat, a tramp through the woods or just a ride around the Adirondack back roads. She was a person with a sunny, make the best of things outlook. She maintained a wide range of interests and loved talking with all different people and hear their stories.

Mary is the cherished mother of her three children: Bonnie (Cranker) Demarest, William Cranker (Connie) and James Cranker (Joy); beloved sister of, Donald Gray (Elyse); she is the adored Nana/Gram to: Christopher Demarest, Dana (Demarest) Morrison, Lena Bombard, David Leventhal, Julia (Leventhal) Maher, Sarah Leventhal, Jessica Jenack, Schuyler, Forrest and Summer Cranker; great-nana to: Cate and JJ Morrison, Emily and Abby Leventhal, Jimmy, Nate and Elizabeth Maher, Ian Leventhal, Connor and Jackson Jenack. She was also a much loved favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews living in ME and around the country. She leaves behind many wonderful longtime friends whom she spent many, many happy times with over the years as well as the new friends she made at Saranac Village Senior Living at Will Rogers.

Friends may call on Mary's family from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. following calling hours. Reception to follow service at First Presbyterian Church, 2 Stewart Farrar St., Warrrensburg. Burial will be private for family members only.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.