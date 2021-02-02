Sept. 8, 1918—Jan. 23, 2021
MOREAU—Mary Cornelia “Connie” McKenzie, 102, formerly of The Oaks in Fort Edward, passed away on January 23, 2021 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.
Connie’s life overlapped two pandemics, 19 American presidents, and most of the significant social, scientific, and technological advances of the 20th Century. Throughout her life, Connie demonstrated remarkable resolve, fortitude, and resilience in how she met challenges and set new directions.
Born on September 8, 1918, in Norlina, NC, Connie was the daughter of Robert and Nellie (Beardsley) Register.
Connie had loving memories of childhood spent with immediate and extended family at her grandfather Grant Beardsley’s millpond for Sunday fish fries. She was from a tightly knit extended family and was especially close to her cousins, with whom she played with on many summer days. At the age of 20, she left Norlina for New York City, where she served as an executive secretary at CBS radio for four years. She met her husband, Bernard D. McKenzie, in Flushing, where they raised their four children.
Connie had a lifelong love of plants, flowers, and gardening. Her expertise was largely self-taught and she knew the Latin name for virtually every plant. While shopping at Keil Brothers Florist and Greenhouse in the late 1970’s, she had a conversation with a staff member in which she identified by proper name many of the most obscure plants in the store. That prompted the staff member to introduce Connie to the owner who offered her a job on the spot. During her years at Keil’s, she oversaw the purchase and sale of exotic plants. As an avid and talented gardener and floral arranger, Connie participated extensively in her local communities and was a two-time President of the Flushing Garden Club.
Upon her husband’s death in 1982, Connie demonstrated her tenacious spirit by learning to drive at 63 years of age. This required determination and resilience, which were hallmarks of Connie’s inner strength. Being able to drive afforded greater independence and the ability to spend entire summers at her beloved family camp in Indian Lake, a place that had been a source of peace and joy throughout the life she shared with her husband and children.
After moving to Queensbury in 1984, Connie continued to nourish her interest in gardening, floral arrangements, and wreath-making. In addition to working part-time as a designer at Evelyn’s Florals, she began her own business, Country Florals, and regularly participated in juried craft shows where she won numerous 1st place blue ribbons for her designs. Her love of plants was nurtured at her summer residence in Indian Lake. In addition to creating natural plantings and hummingbird habitats, she made beautiful terrariums using native plants and ferns from the nearby woods.
In later years, Connie moved to The Oaks in Fort Edward, where she resided until June, 2019. At that time she moved to her final residence, the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau. Connie’s life and love are captured in an excerpt from The Sacred Garden by Patricia Barrett:
“Connection with gardens, even small ones, even potted plants, can become windows to the inner life. The simple act of stopping and looking at the beauty around us can be prayer.”
Connie’s children encourage her friends and other loved ones to honor her memory and engage in the prayer that surrounds us by buying a flower or plant, or planting a small garden, or nourishing one they have.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters: Katherine Rodwell, Helen Mack Larson; brother Robert Register; daughter-in-law Mary J. McKenzie; grandson John McKenzie; and granddaughter Lisa McKenzie.
Survivors include her children: Neil McKenzie and his life partner, Sandra Beare of Sitka, AK, Grant McKenzie and his wife, Katie of Lexington, KY, Nancy Virgil and her husband, Ernest of Lake Pleasant, and David McKenzie of Selkirk; three grandchildren: Jessica McKenzie, Daniel Virgil, and Christopher Virgil; seven great grandchildren: Gianna, John, Orion, Maya, Luci, Emmett, and Silas; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie’s children extend their appreciation for the love and support provided by the caregivers during her years at The Oaks and the Home of the Good Shepherd.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Indian Lake Volunteer Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 39, Indian lake, NY 12842.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
