Sept. 8, 1918—Jan. 23, 2021

MOREAU—Mary Cornelia “Connie” McKenzie, 102, formerly of The Oaks in Fort Edward, passed away on January 23, 2021 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau.

Connie’s life overlapped two pandemics, 19 American presidents, and most of the significant social, scientific, and technological advances of the 20th Century. Throughout her life, Connie demonstrated remarkable resolve, fortitude, and resilience in how she met challenges and set new directions.

Born on September 8, 1918, in Norlina, NC, Connie was the daughter of Robert and Nellie (Beardsley) Register.

Connie had loving memories of childhood spent with immediate and extended family at her grandfather Grant Beardsley’s millpond for Sunday fish fries. She was from a tightly knit extended family and was especially close to her cousins, with whom she played with on many summer days. At the age of 20, she left Norlina for New York City, where she served as an executive secretary at CBS radio for four years. She met her husband, Bernard D. McKenzie, in Flushing, where they raised their four children.