Dec. 24, 1928—June 8, 2022

POTTERSVILLE — Mary Carol Smith, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered eternal life peacefully on June 8, 2022, at the Glens Falls Center, Glens Falls, NY 12804. She was 93.

Mary was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Holcomville (Town of Johnsburg), NY, the oldest daughter of Beacher and Hazel LaPrairie. She was brought up in a loving close-knit family of 11, where she took her role as loving nurturer, taking care of her younger sisters and brothers.

She married Harry D. Smith of Brant Lake, NY, in 1946, and they had 12 children (six boys and six girls). Mary and Harry, made their home at the “Under the Maples Annex” located between Route 9 and Landon Hill Road in Pottersville, NY.

She was extremely busy raising family, working at the Pine Tree Motel, and managing the books for the family Plumbing, Heating, and Sewage business. In her spare time, she was an avid square dancer. Never one to sit idle, Mary also watched her sister’s son and daughter during the summer months and often volunteered to cook for church events and other outings. Two of her favorite recipes were homemade baked beans with bacon strips and homemade baked rolls.

She was a loving and caring woman who was always there for her friends and family with a kind word, open arms, and a radiant smile. She would always say, “life is what you make it,” which is the sentiment that was the mainstay of her being and is a true reflection of her. She will be greatly missed and her family will certainly miss the times they gathered for Holiday Feasts.

After Mary and her husband retired in the late 80s they became avid Snow Birds and spent many winters in Inverness, FL soaking up the sun and being a part of the community and the United Methodist Church. Their weekends there were filled with many visits to the local famers/flea market browsing for treasures and took an occasional ship cruise out in the ocean.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Harry, of 70 years, her parents Beacher and Hazel LaPrairie, and five siblings: Verma Pratt, Virginia Howe, Elma McGrade, Beecher LaPrairie, and LaCienna Russel. She is survived by her sister Anne Opel; and brothers: Allen LaPrairie, Don LaPrairie, John Smith and Richard Smith; she is also survived by her children: Harry Smith, Jr. (Margaret), Thomas Smith, Louis Smith (Gail), Carol Barlow (Raymond), Joan Howe (Allen), Robert Smith (Deborah), Kenneth Smith (Bonnie), Debra Nichols (Randy), Bonnie Griffen (Monte), Nancy LaPierre (Bruce), Dale Smith, and Cindy Evans. She leaves behind more than 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church in Pottersville, NY 12860 followed by a burial ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Smith to the Pottersville United Methodist Church or the Pottersville Christ Episcopal Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.