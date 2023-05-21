July 25, 1948—May 19, 2023

WHITEHALL — Mary Candace Hoagland, 74, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family that she loved so much.

Born on July 25th, 1948 in Somerville, N.J., Candace was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Consalvo) Linczyk.

On August 29th, 1963 in Bound Brook N.J., Candace married her husband John “Jack” Hoagland, Sr. They were married 53 years until Jack’s passing in 2017. They are now reunited to continue their marriage.

Candace deeply loved her family and lived her life for them. Her family was all that mattered to her and she was always there for them and her beloved grand-dogs Brutus, Koda, Brindy, and Sesi. She deeply cherished her family vacations over the years. Her most precious time on this earth was being with her son George. He meant more to her than anything else in the world. Their favorite thing to do was watch their beloved New York Rangers hockey games together. George will miss his Mommy dearly but will talk to he every day, just as he still does with his Daddy. Rest in peace, Mom, as George will be loved and cared for just as you did for him until you meet again. We love you, Mom, and thank you for everything. You will be missed.

Besides her parents Stanley and Mary Linczyk and her husband Jack, Candace was predeceased by her sisters: Aquiline Mliczek and Rosemary Trice; and her brother Thomas Linczyk.

Left to cherish Candace’s memory are her sons: John, Jason (Christine), and George; her grandsons: Connor (Nikki), Joshua, Evan, and Justin; her great-grandson Connor Jack; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; Candace also wanted to make sure that Christine be remembered not as her daughter-in-law but as though she were her own daughter.

Words cannot express Candace’s appreciation for the love and care Christine gave her in her final days. Candace passed knowing and feeling how much she was loved by the family to which she unconditionally gave so much love.

Thank you to all of Candace’s caregivers over the last several years. A very special thank you to High Peaks Hospice, especially Casey and Alita, for making it possible for Candace to spend her last days most fittingly at home with the family she loved so dearly.

As per Candace’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be private at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Candace’s memory to HighPeaksHospice.org. or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home in Whitehall, N.Y. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.