Mary Callahan Sargent

April 6, 1921 — June 27, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Mary Sargent of Glens Falls died peacefully on June 27, 2020, at the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, New York. Mary was born Mary Callahan on April 6, 1921 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Molly — as she was known to her friends and family — spent her early years in Delaware, where she attended the Friends School in Wilmington. She went on to graduate in 1942 from Bryn Mawr with a degree in sociology. After graduation, she met the love of her life, Donald Sargent. Donald was a young Ph.D. chemist working for the DuPont Corporation, which also employed her father. Mary became Mary Sargent in June of 1942, when the two were married. Over the years, the couple lived in many places: Delaware, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Minnesota and New York as Don’s career took them across the country. They retired in New York on a beautiful 16-acre farm in Greenfield Center known to her grandchildren as “The Farm.”
Molly was a talented artist. A few of her media were painting, gardening, and drawing. Watercolor was her specialty; family and friends treasure her paintings in their homes as some of their most prized possessions. Great art is never complete — it escapes, such was the case with Mary’s art. She strived for perfection in all her works. As a prolific gardener, she was able to express her art in a different way, serving as a master gardener for Cornell Cooperative Extension.
She passionately gave back by volunteering her entire life. Molly always found time to help others. She spent long hours teaching English as a second language. At the age of 80, she was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year by the Saratoga Springs Rotary Club. This award was a result of her work as a volunteer for Community Hospice of Saratoga and Meals on Wheels in Greenfield Center. Molly was a founding member of the Saratoga Springs Congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Church. Her past community involvement includes the Book Bag at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, Saratoga Literacy Volunteer, Bryn Mawr Book Store in Albany, ushering at SPAC, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, American Red Cross and United Way.
When not volunteering or working on her art Molly was a voracious reader, a lover of music in all forms, a downhill and cross-country skier, and someone who enjoyed sailing and camping on the islands of Lake George.
Molly was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Michael Callahan, her husband, Donald, in 1995 after nearly 54 years of marriage, and her brother William Callahan.
Molly is survived by her two sons, David Michael Sargent (Mandy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Thomas Edward Sargent (Susan) of Cleverdale, New York; her five grandchildren, Jesse, Toby (Kim), Holly (Nick), Scott and Shaun (Sarah); and three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Carsyn and Birdie. Molly is also survived by her sister, Betsy Carter of Wilmington, Delaware, and several nieces and a nephew.
She passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
The family would like to express a very warm and special thank you to the staff of the Pines Nursing Home for the care that she received. A celebration of life will be held privately by her family. Memorial donations may be made to Warren County Meals on Wheels, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
