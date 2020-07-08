Mary Callahan Sargent

Molly — as she was known to her friends and family — spent her early years in Delaware, where she attended the Friends School in Wilmington. She went on to graduate in 1942 from Bryn Mawr with a degree in sociology. After graduation, she met the love of her life, Donald Sargent. Donald was a young Ph.D. chemist working for the DuPont Corporation, which also employed her father. Mary became Mary Sargent in June of 1942, when the two were married. Over the years, the couple lived in many places: Delaware, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Minnesota and New York as Don’s career took them across the country. They retired in New York on a beautiful 16-acre farm in Greenfield Center known to her grandchildren as “The Farm.”