Jan. 1, 1940—Dec. 13, 2022

CORINTH — Mary C. Williams, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on Jan. 1, 1940 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Catherine P. Carhart.

Mary grew up on the Bend of the River Golf Course and Villa in Hadley, graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School, and attended Mildred Elley Business School in Albany.

She met the love of her life, David Benton Williams, while dancing at the Triangle and the two of them enjoyed 52 years of marriage, living in the Village of Corinth, until his death in 2016.

Mary’s lifelong career was in the field of dentistry working for Dr. Ernest Winslow, Dr. Dane Plunkett, and Dr. William Green in the same office with her very best friend in the whole world, Mary Murphy. The two of them were known as the “Mary’s” around town and thoroughly enjoyed spending their time together inside and outside of work, often playing a spontaneous game of “Name that Tune” to entertain themselves.

She loved residing in the Village of Corinth and knew almost everyone there. Caring deeply about the community, she served on the Corinth Central School District Board of Education, Board of Directors for the Adirondack Regional Hospital, and the Corinth Free Library Board. One of her proudest moments was presenting a speech on “The Forgotten Average Child” at the New York State School Board Association Convention at the Concord Hotel. This work was very important to her as she valued the best education for all children.

Mary and David had two daughters, Mary Andee Williams Mann and Stephanie Williams Corentto (Joe) both of Gansevoort, who consider themselves the luckiest girls in the world to have grown up with such wonderful parents. As a family they enjoyed summers at their camp on the Sacandaga Lake, yearly trips to Old Orchard Beach, ME, road trips to find “the real frozen custard,” Black Friday shopping at JCPenney, and many occasions and gatherings that she always made special and fun for everyone.

She loved being a mom and the girls’ friends were always welcome at the Williams’ home. What made her even happier was welcoming her four grandchildren, Julia Marie Corentto (Alyssa), Derek William Mann, Abigail Rose Corentto, and Rachael Taylor Mann to the family. She was a devoted grandmother who enjoyed making every day special and she made each one of them feel like they were her favorite. In 2020, she welcomed her great-grandson, Kason Arthur Mann. Although her disease was very progressed at that time, her face lit up with a smile whenever she saw him.

Mary was one of the friendliest, most thoughtful, and upbeat people that you could meet. During her time on earth, she took care of many friends, neighbors, and family members whenever they needed help and also enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and taking the occasional aerobics class with her large group of friends. Her faith was also very precious to her as she attended the Holy Mother and Child Parish.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Stephen G. Carhart and Daniel M. Carhart, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchild; are her sisters-in-law: Diane (Otto) Boerner of Johnstown and Beverly Carhart of Calhoun Falls, SC; her nieces: Ann Dee Boerner Mahon (Sean) of Johnstown and Colleen Carhart Davenport (Tom) of Centralia, WA; her nephews: Daniel M. Carhart, Jr. (Krin) of Huntington, VT and Stephen J. Carhart of Calhoun Falls, SC; and one great-nephew, Alexander Boerner Mahon of Greene, NY.

Friends may call from 3-4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at The Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth followed by a service in remembrance of this sweet soul at 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Following the service, all are welcome to a gathering at the View Restaurant at Brookhaven Golf Course, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners.

As her Alzheimer’s disease progressed, she was fortunate to receive care from many individuals who came to know and love her as well. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Carol Densmore, Peg Carter, Louise Knapp, Johanna Williams and Lauren Morrissey, as well as the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Care Residence and Enhanced Assisted Living Facility in Saratoga Springs and The Community Hospice of Saratoga County who all went above and beyond in providing Mary with safe, loving care throughout her journey.

For those wishing to make a donation in Mary’s honor, please consider the Corinth Free Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the Northeastern New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 New Louden Road, Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047.