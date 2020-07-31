WYNANTSKILL — Mary C. Milkiewicz, 92, died suddenly Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in the Bronx, she was daughter of the late Joseph Stefanovich and Anna Melicher Stefanovich and wife of the late Edward Milkiewicz. She was raised in Ashgrove and resided in Wynantskill since 1959, first on Hillside Drive and later on Judd Lane and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Ashgrove. She was the last, original resident of the Judd Lane neighborhood in Wynantskill.
Mary, many years ago, was a self-employed hairdresser and for 10 years was a bus driver for the Wynantskill School District, retiring in 1992.
She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill and the Rosary Altar Society.
Survivors include three children, Edward J. (Marie) Milkiewicz of Troy, Christine M. (Dennis) Tracy of Colonie and Dennis G. (SueAnn) Milkiewicz of Troy; eight grandchildren, Justine and David Milkiewicz, Zachary and Ryan Milkiewicz, Andrea Tracy and Richard, James and Sarah Couch; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Crue, Mason and Zachary Jr.; a sister, Julia Waite of Windsor, Vermont; a sister-in-law, Ruth Stefanovich of Eagle Bridge and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Stefan and Anna Stefanovich.
The family would like to thank her home aide, Lisa Dibble and the staff at the hospice unit at Samaritan Hospital.
Relatives and friends may call at the St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.
Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Troy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary C. Milkiewicz to St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill, NY 12198 or North Greenbush Ambulance PO Box 99 Wynantskill, NY 12198 or Wynantskill Fire Department PO Box 174 Wynantskill, NY 12198. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
