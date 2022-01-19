Mary C. Farrell

April 17, 1930 - Jan. 15, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Mary C. Farrell, 91, of Route 28, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Born on April 17, 1930, in Minerva, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mae (Newhart) Combs. She was a 1947 graduate of Johnsburg Central School. She married Peter H. Farrell on September 18, 1948, in North Creek. Peter passed away on August 23, 2005, following a loving 56-year marriage.

Together, Mary and Peter owned and operated St. Marie's General Store in Indian Lake for 27 years prior to their retirement in 1990.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, golf and spending winters in Myrtle Beach with Peter for many years. She was a member of the Parker Benton American Legion Auxiliary serving as unit president four times as well a county president.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patricia Farrell; a son-in-law, George Aldous; and her siblings: Betty King, Alice King, Jane Baldwin, John Combs and Harold "Skip" Combs.

Survivors include two daughters: Linda (Peter) Mitchell of Indian Lake, Cathy Aldous of Indian Lake; grandchildren: Mary (Drew) Venters, Peter (Jill) Farrell, Justin Mitchell, Emma (Pete) Boudrieau, Cindy Mitchell, Lisa Aldous, and Trudy (Derek) Cummins; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, today, Jan. 19, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. Face coverings must be worn while inside the funeral home.

Spring burial will be in St. James Cemetery, North Creek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1392, P.O. Box 699, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.