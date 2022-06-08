Mary Beth (Cohan) Crocitto

May 12, 1952—June 4, 2022
LAKE GEORGE — Mary Beth passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Mary Beth is survived by husband Frank; daughter Shay Humphrey (Jeff); son Blake Crocitto (Jennifer); granddaughters: Ari and Noa Raskin and Harper and Parker Crocitto; sister Sharon Sano; brother-in-law Vinnie Crocitto; sister-in-law Elena Crocitto; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her niece Laura Klein and Vinnie Crocitto who were both special to her.
She was the proud daughter of Harry and Anne Cohan of Lake George. Along with her parents, she will join her best friend Nikki Measeck.
A very special thank you to Dr. Darci Goitti-Grubs and staff. Your kindness was immeasurable.
In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake George Youth Theatre or the Lake George Emergency Squad.
For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.