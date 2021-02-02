Mary-Arthur Beebe

May 13, 1940—Jan. 29, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Mary-Arthur (Doolittle) Beebe, 80, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 13, 1940 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John Quincy Adams Doolittle and Mary-Arthur (Batchler) Doolittle.

She was a Westover High School graduate, Class of 1958, a 1960 graduate of Briarcliff College and a 1978 graduate of Skidmore College.

Mary-Arthur led the nation’s first Lake Protection Association and was the Executive Director of the Lake George Association for 27 years. She was also a feature writer for The Post Star in Glens Falls.

She was a board member of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a board member of Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, the first president of Every Woman’s Council; a 57 year member of Glens Falls Country Club and four-time woman’s golf champion and three-time winner of the Golf Tournament of Champions.

Mary-Arthur enjoyed gardening, bridge, tennis, skiing, platform tennis, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Richard T. and Jean W. Beebe.