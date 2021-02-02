Mary-Arthur Beebe

May 13, 1940—Jan. 29, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Mary-Arthur (Doolittle) Beebe, 80, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 13, 1940 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John Quincy Adams Doolittle and Mary-Arthur (Batchler) Doolittle.
She was a Westover High School graduate, Class of 1958, a 1960 graduate of Briarcliff College and a 1978 graduate of Skidmore College.
Mary-Arthur led the nation’s first Lake Protection Association and was the Executive Director of the Lake George Association for 27 years. She was also a feature writer for The Post Star in Glens Falls.
She was a board member of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a board member of Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, the first president of Every Woman’s Council; a 57 year member of Glens Falls Country Club and four-time woman’s golf champion and three-time winner of the Golf Tournament of Champions.
Mary-Arthur enjoyed gardening, bridge, tennis, skiing, platform tennis, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Richard T. and Jean W. Beebe.
She is survived by her husband, John W. Beebe; her daughters: Jeannie L. Beebe Cross (Tom B. Cross) of North Kingstown, RI and Marcie Beebe Johnson (Douglas C. Hoechst) of Asheville, NC; her grandchildren: Hannah J. Cross, Elise R. Cross, Tyler T. Cross, and Skyler W. Johnson; and her brothers: John Q.A. Doolittle, Jr. of Pray, MT and Peter L. Doolittle of Cropseyville.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private family celebration of life in the summer of 2021.
Interment will be held at Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 2036 Glens Falls, NY 12801 www.theglensfallssymphony.org, Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, 9 Carey Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804 www.hhh.org, First Presbyterian Church, 8 West Notre Dame St. Glens Falls, NY 12801, or Lake George Association, 2392 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
