DELMAR — Mary Anne E. (O’Connell) Grassie, 84, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 surrounded by family.

Born in Albany, she was daughter of the late John and Mary (Fahey) O’Connell, Jr. She graduated from St. James Grammar School and Milne High School, Cabrini College in Philadelphia and the College of St. Rose where she earned her master’s degree in education.

She taught elementary education in Albany at the Lincoln Park School, at Shenendehowa in Clifton Park, and for 12 years at Peace River Elementary in Port Charlotte, FL. She then was a substitute teacher for seven years throughout Warren County and later retired after 20 years with the Lake George Central School District. Mary Anne was a member of the New York State United Teachers and AARP.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Grassie. She is survived by her son, Ian J. (Janice) Grassie of Homer, NY; daughter, Cara A. Grassie of Delmar; granddaughter, Molly Rose Grassie; sister, Ellen O’Connell (late Tom) Corcoran of Voorheesville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: John O’Connell and Edward O’Connell.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with the family at the Church prior to the Mass from 10-11 a.m. Inurnment will take place privately in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.