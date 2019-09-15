May 31, 1933 — Sept. 11, 2019
INDIAN LAKE — Mary Ann Pine, 86, of Onteora Trail, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut.
Born on May 31, 1933 in Camden, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Feger) Walker. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Beaver College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she was a member of the field hockey team.
On Feb. 20, 1960, Mary Ann married the love of her life, Stuart A. Pine, in Paulsboro, New Jersey.
She worked as a secretary at Mobil Chemical Plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey for several years.
Mary Ann was an active full-time mom, always there at her children’s sporting events. In 1984, Stuart and Mary Ann moved to Indian Lake, where they began their second careers as owners of Pine’s Country Store.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, past member of the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, the North Country Crafters and The IL Snowarriors.
Mary Ann’s enjoyments included knitting, reading, playing tennis, skiing, boating, snowmobiling and, above all, creating memories with her beloved family on the beach at Ocean City New Jersey and Lake Abanakee.
One of Mary Ann’s favorite things to do was to knit a custom Christmas stocking for each family member. They are cherished by everyone.
Everyone loved her fresh baked brownies and the Nuts and Bolts recipe she made during the holidays.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Stuart, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2016, following nearly 56 years of marriage.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, James (Tina) Pine of Blue Mountain Lake, Susan (David) Onley of Windsor Locks, Connecticut and Timothy (Joanna) Pine of Indian Lake; six grandchildren, Merrill Pine, Allison Pine, Colleen Pine, Noah Pine, Sara Onley and Samantha Onley; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake with Rev. Philip Allen, pastor, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Benton Cemetery, Indian Lake.
Following the funeral Mass and burial, friends are invited to join the family in the church hall for refreshments.
Contributions in Mary Ann’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
