Dec. 1, 1941—Aug. 6, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Mary Ann (Mysliwiec) Kilb, 81, passed away Aug. 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with a long-term illness.

Mary Ann was born in Troy on Dec. 1, 1941, first daughter of three, to Michael Klinowski and Wanda (Kowalski). She married in 1959 to William Mysliwiec, and together they had six BEAUTIFUL children.

She was a stay-at-home Mom who raised six children, but once the youngest entered school, embarked on a career that included employment as a Procurement Specialist with the State of New York, the Watervliet Arsenal and the Albany Airport.

Mary Ann graduated from Shaker High School (1st Class ever) in 1959 and was at the top of her class. Later in life, she went back to school and earned her associate’s degree from HVCC, and continued further with courses toward her bachelor’s degree at Empire State College. She also earned her real estate license and sold homes for several years. Along the way, she met and became friends with many she worked with, and was always known for her fashion, presence, and personality.

Mary Ann later met her soulmate, Charles Kilb, and they were married in 2005. They lived joyously together for the reminder of her life.

Her favorite time of the year was Christmas Eve when she hosted the entire family for the preparation and celebration of the traditional Polish Christmas Eve dinner. They were highly anticipated and the event of the year!

She is survived by her devoted husband, Chuck; her sisters: Janice (Larry) Eklund of Hyannis, MA, Nancy (Rick) Campbell of Glenmont; her children: William (Jeanne) of Berlin, MD, Michael (Kim) of Clifton Park, Robert (Kari) of Latham, Tricia Cietek of Watervliet, David of Mechanicville and Jeffrey (Lynn) of Latham; her nine grandchildren: David, Dillon, Joseph, Drew, Cameron, Samantha, Michael, Rei, Thomas; and great-grandchildren: Leonessa and Cooper; and her best friends: Kathy, Pat and Ping.

There will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Parker Brothers Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet, NY. A service will follow at Parker Brothers at 1 p.m. prior to a procession to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy-Schenectady Road, Niskayuna for a grave site service. All are welcome to celebrate a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Mary Ann in a special way may consider a donation to their favorite charity.

Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.