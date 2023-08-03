May 7, 1940—July 29, 2023

KINGSBURY — Mary Ann (Goodsell) Webb, 83, of Kingsbury, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home.

Born on May 7, 1940, in Fort Ann, she was the daughter of the late Charles Leon and Mary Lola (Murray) Goodsell.

After Mary Ann graduated from Fort Ann High School in 1958, she joined the Women’s Army Corps. and proudly served her country for two years with additional years served in the Army Reserves.

She worked 34 years until her retirement in 2000, for the General Electric Plants formerly in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.

Never one to sit idle in retirement, Mary Ann has owned and operated Mernie’s Pub in Fort Ann since 1996.

Mary Ann’s legacy will always be best known as a strong, independent, hard-working person who was devoted to the sense of family and taking care of those she cared about. She believed that you should always be learning new things because no one can take away what you’ve learned.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Robert Webb, daughter, Dawn Landers, her parents, her sister, Barbara Goodsell, and six brothers: Owen “Tinker” Goodsell, Richard Goodsell, Clifford Goodsell, Robert Goodsell, Arnold Goodsell and Donald Goodsell.

Survivors include her sons: Jeffrey Webb and Martin Webb of Hudson Falls; her companion of 20 years, George Maynard; her brother, Harold Goodsell along with his wife Gerry of Gansevoort; son-in-law, Bart Landers of Mayfield; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, with graveside services to follow immediately afterwards at the Brown Cemetery, West Fort Ann.