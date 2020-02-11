June 6, 1928 — Feb. 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Mary Ann (Durling) Whiting, 91, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on June 6, 1928, in Port Edwards, Wisconsin, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Mary (Goetz) Durling.

Mary Ann attended St. Mary’s Parochial School in Hudson Falls, grades 4th — 8th, and then graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1946. At one time, she worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Co. before becoming a homemaker. In 1950, she married Robert J. Whiting of Glens Falls and they were married for 70 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas and Florida.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two brothers and one sister, Edward Durling Sr., Richard Durling and Frances Renaud.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her husband, Robert J. Whiting of Queensbury; her two sons, Robert (Susan) Whiting, Jr., of Argyle and James (Sheri) Whiting of Lake George; her daughter, Ann (Kenneth) Stevens of Colchester, Vermont; her two grandchildren, Joshua and Shane Whiting, as well as several great grandchildren.