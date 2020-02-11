June 6, 1928 — Feb. 7, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Mary Ann (Durling) Whiting, 91, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
She was born on June 6, 1928, in Port Edwards, Wisconsin, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Mary (Goetz) Durling.
Mary Ann attended St. Mary’s Parochial School in Hudson Falls, grades 4th — 8th, and then graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1946. At one time, she worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Co. before becoming a homemaker. In 1950, she married Robert J. Whiting of Glens Falls and they were married for 70 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas and Florida.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two brothers and one sister, Edward Durling Sr., Richard Durling and Frances Renaud.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband, Robert J. Whiting of Queensbury; her two sons, Robert (Susan) Whiting, Jr., of Argyle and James (Sheri) Whiting of Lake George; her daughter, Ann (Kenneth) Stevens of Colchester, Vermont; her two grandchildren, Joshua and Shane Whiting, as well as several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted in the spring with a memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
For those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.