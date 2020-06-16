× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 5, 1941 — May 14, 2020

JOHNSBURG — Mary Ann Chenier, 78, formerly of Garnet Lake Road and Stichman Towers in Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek.

Born June 5, 1941 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Holmes) Chenier.

She was the oldest of nine children and raised on Rogers Street, FOE No. 2486 in South Glens Falls. Following her graduation from St. Mary's Academy, she attended SUNY Albany, graduating as a Registered Nurse through St. Pete's Hospital. Mary Ann touched many lives during her nursing career as a charge nurse at several local nursing homes to nursing supervisor at area hospitals. Mary Ann also worked for private duty nursing agencies and taught certified courses for nursing aid certification. She was very proud of her nursing accomplishments and even earned the Nurse of Distinction Award in 1989. Locally she was known as nurse "Fuzzy Wuzzy."

She spent her leisure time playing BINGO every chance she had, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Cossayuna Fire Department and Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2 in Glens Falls.