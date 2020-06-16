Mary Ann Chenier
0 entries

Mary Ann Chenier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 5, 1941 — May 14, 2020

JOHNSBURG — Mary Ann Chenier, 78, formerly of Garnet Lake Road and Stichman Towers in Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek.

Born June 5, 1941 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Holmes) Chenier.

She was the oldest of nine children and raised on Rogers Street, FOE No. 2486 in South Glens Falls. Following her graduation from St. Mary's Academy, she attended SUNY Albany, graduating as a Registered Nurse through St. Pete's Hospital. Mary Ann touched many lives during her nursing career as a charge nurse at several local nursing homes to nursing supervisor at area hospitals. Mary Ann also worked for private duty nursing agencies and taught certified courses for nursing aid certification. She was very proud of her nursing accomplishments and even earned the Nurse of Distinction Award in 1989. Locally she was known as nurse "Fuzzy Wuzzy."

She spent her leisure time playing BINGO every chance she had, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Cossayuna Fire Department and Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2 in Glens Falls.

Her favorite place to be was down on the Hudson River, where her father built a camp which is now a house. Later on another camp was built by Mary Ann and her late husband, David K. LaRoe, further up the river, leasing property from Finch Pruyn and spent their summers with their family at their little "Hide-a-way", as they jokingly named it.

Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased in death by her sister, Catherine (Chenier) Palmer and her very special friend, Richard (Dick) Lambert whom she loved deeply.

She is survived by her four daughters; Deborah (LaRoe) Heid and her husband, Paul, Margaret (LaRoe-Warner) Switser and her husband, Clifford, Colleen (LaRoe) Stark and her fiance', Michael, and Gwendolyn (LaRoe) Peters; her grandchildren, Ricky and Kenneth D. Peters, Anthony and Ian Heid, Bobby LaRoe and Stephanie Switser; her great-granddaughter, Brynn Peters; her sisters, Susan Chenier, Dawn Chenier, Elaine Hall, Joan Hannas, brothers, Joseph, Andrew, Daniel, and Timothy Chenier; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Mary Ann's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a later date at a time to be announced.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Chenier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News