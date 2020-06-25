Dec. 27, 1931 — June 22, 2020

EASTON — Mary Alice L. Gillis died peacefully in her Easton home surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2020, following a long illness at the age of 88.

She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Joseph E. Gillis Jr. She was the loving mother to Cathleen (Donald) Kessler of Groton, Massachusetts and Joseph Gillis of Stratford, Connecticut. She was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her four grandchildren: Travis Kessler, Nicole Kessler, Elena Gillis and Alesia Gillis.

Mary Alice was born on December 27, 1931 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge to the late Alice C. Lundberg and Elmer B. Lundberg of Easton. She was the sister of the late Elma B. Lundberg.

She attended Greenwich High School and graduated in 1949. As a lifelong resident of Easton, Mary Alice worked as a librarian at the Easton Library for many years and helped oversee its expansion in the 1990’s. She was a member of the Easton United Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health declined.