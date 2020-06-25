Dec. 27, 1931 — June 22, 2020
EASTON — Mary Alice L. Gillis died peacefully in her Easton home surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2020, following a long illness at the age of 88.
She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Joseph E. Gillis Jr. She was the loving mother to Cathleen (Donald) Kessler of Groton, Massachusetts and Joseph Gillis of Stratford, Connecticut. She was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her four grandchildren: Travis Kessler, Nicole Kessler, Elena Gillis and Alesia Gillis.
Mary Alice was born on December 27, 1931 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge to the late Alice C. Lundberg and Elmer B. Lundberg of Easton. She was the sister of the late Elma B. Lundberg.
She attended Greenwich High School and graduated in 1949. As a lifelong resident of Easton, Mary Alice worked as a librarian at the Easton Library for many years and helped oversee its expansion in the 1990’s. She was a member of the Easton United Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health declined.
Mary Alice’s favorite pastimes were gardening, collecting antiques, and listening to country music. Over the years, she adopted many cats and two dogs whom she loved dearly. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren, who will carry with them fond memories of “Mimi’s House” forever.
A graveside service will be held at the Easton Rural Cemetery for friends and family on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.