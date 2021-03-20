Sept. 18, 1940—Mar. 17, 2021

GLENS FALLS—Mary A. Durkee Culver, 80, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord with her husband by her side, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness March 17, 2021.

Mary was born in Saratoga, NY on September 18, 1940. She was the daughter of Warren and Sadie Durkee. She married the love of her life, John Culver, Sr. July 12, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. John always lovingly said he married the girl next door. They had 62 years of devotion and commitment.

Mary loved spending time with family and friends and she was known for her generous heart, compassion, selflessness and open door policy to those in need of help.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary also assisted in raising her grandchildren and great grandchildren as her own when it was needed. Her family was her greatest joy.