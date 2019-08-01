April 25, 1925 — July 29, 2019
CORINTH — Mary A. Costantino, 94, formerly of Ash Street, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born on April 25, 1925 in Smith Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Florence (Bailey) Giordano.
Mary married Walter Hayes in 1943, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away in 1981, following 38 years of marriage. She then married Gerald Costantino Sr. in 1984, and he passed away in 2005.
She was employed for several years as a seamstress at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth.
Mary was a longtime communicant of the former Church of the Immaculate Conception of Corinth. She also was a member of the Corinth Emergency Squad Auxiliary for several years.
She enjoyed Bingo, scratch tickets and family reunions.
Besides her husbands and her parents, she was also predeceased by many siblings.
Survivors include two daughters, Ethel LaPier of Cohoes and Laura Roberts (Phillip) of South Glens Falls; two granddaughters, Anissa Jacox (Kenneth) of Moreau and Cheryl Smith (Douglas) of Queensbury; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Nolan, Xandria and Deven; and several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
At Mary's request, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff on D Wing at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their kindness and compassionate care given to Mary during her time there.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Double H Ranch, Hole in the Woods, at www.doublehranch.org; or the South High Marathon Dance at www.shmd.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
