Marvin S. Dobert, Sr.

At any family gathering, Marvin gravitated toward his many nieces and nephews (as he truly was a kid at heart) and their families: Steve and Lili Dobert, Lynn and Ian Wood, Gretchen and Tim Duffy, Doug Dobert, Mary and Paul Ng, Chris and Leslie Todd, Kathleen and Gary Banks, Maureen and Eric Holowacz, Margaret and Mike Cook, David and Karen Hickey, Maria and Ben Keegan, Erin and Tony Apostalakos, Christine and Tim Armstrong, Andrew and Mary Hickey, Daniel and Maggie Hickey, Lizzie Hickey and Casey Alexander, and Juliet and Dan Novak.

Marvin loved the Glens Falls//Lake George Adirondack Region and enjoyed his community activities to the fullest as an active member in many organizations. He was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Glens Falls 121 and a current member of the Queensbury 121 OM Lodge. He served on the board of the Salvation Army, as a sponsor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, and was a member of the Shriners and Kiwanis Club. Marvin enjoyed many years of socializing at the Glens Falls Country Club and Lake George Yacht Club.

Glens Falls Presbyterian Church was Marvin's home for his entire life, and he served as a Deacon often. All four of his children were baptized and confirmed there.