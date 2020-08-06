Nov. 2, 1936 — Aug. 4, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Marvin S. Dobert Sr. Born on Nov. 2, 1936, Marvin left us on Aug. 4, 2020 in Glens Falls Hospital, not far from the bed he was born in.
A devoted, wise, loving, and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and neighbor, Marvin loved life — especially picnics and parties! He loved the outdoors, and believed if one could get a child outdoors, the world would be a better place, as that child would heal and be able to heal others in turn.
Marvin deeply cherished his family and close friends. His greatest joy is the well-founded legacy he created with his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Marie Hickey Dobert and their four children: Catherine Dobert Ciurczak and her husband, John Fredericks, Elizabeth Dobert Nelson and her husband, Brian Nelson, Marvin Stanley Dobert, Jr. and his wife, Justine Dobert and Amy Norton Dobert Hoyt and her husband, Doug Hoyt. His surviving siblings are: Gary Dobert (and Judy) and Sharon McPherson (and Lyman).
Marvin (known as "Bah" to his grandchildren) took great joy in his grandchildren and created a special personal relationship with each: Benjamin Nelson (and Lauren), Zachary Ciurczak (and Erica), Scott Nelson (and Ilana Reiblein), Michael Hoyt (and Kathleen Shim), Rebecca Hoyt, Marvin W. Dobert, Catriona (Kiki) Dobert; and with two great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Jenkins, and Jack Brian Nelson (with more on the way!).
At any family gathering, Marvin gravitated toward his many nieces and nephews (as he truly was a kid at heart) and their families: Steve and Lili Dobert, Lynn and Ian Wood, Gretchen and Tim Duffy, Doug Dobert, Mary and Paul Ng, Chris and Leslie Todd, Kathleen and Gary Banks, Maureen and Eric Holowacz, Margaret and Mike Cook, David and Karen Hickey, Maria and Ben Keegan, Erin and Tony Apostalakos, Christine and Tim Armstrong, Andrew and Mary Hickey, Daniel and Maggie Hickey, Lizzie Hickey and Casey Alexander, and Juliet and Dan Novak.
Marvin loved the Glens Falls//Lake George Adirondack Region and enjoyed his community activities to the fullest as an active member in many organizations. He was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Glens Falls 121 and a current member of the Queensbury 121 OM Lodge. He served on the board of the Salvation Army, as a sponsor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, and was a member of the Shriners and Kiwanis Club. Marvin enjoyed many years of socializing at the Glens Falls Country Club and Lake George Yacht Club.
Glens Falls Presbyterian Church was Marvin's home for his entire life, and he served as a Deacon often. All four of his children were baptized and confirmed there.
Marvin and Joan were married in 1958, his last year of college at University of Vermont where he majored in dairy manufacturing with a minor in microbiology. Marvin graduated from ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt., and soon after graduated Officers Basic School in Georgia. Marvin and Joan began their lives together and moved to Texas where Marvin graduated Army flight school and was designated as a helicopter pilot on the UH-1H. A very skilled pilot, Marvin went on to be a flight instructor in Tacoma, Washington. Marvin had very fond memories of his flying days and kept in touch with his pilot buddies his entire life.
Over multiple decades, Marvin enjoyed many days as a member of the No-Mis Hunting Club and the Deer Pond Outdoor Club located in Tupper Lake. A North American Hunter & Fisherman and a true outdoorsman, Marvin enjoyed both winter and summer sporting activities, and especially loved downhill and water skiing.
As much as Marvin loved to hunt, he equally enjoyed the stock market and was a 50-year member of the Chepontuc Investment Club which met once a month.
A lifelong learner, Marvin took up ice hockey in his 50s. In his 60s, he began to focus on solar and electrical processes. He pioneered the landscape for North Country energy efficient net zero homes by implementing his ideas in his home on Lake Sunnyside. Beginning in 1980, he founded GF Refrigeration & Heating Works which enabled his daughter and son-in-law (Elizabeth & Brian Nelson) to set into motion GF Heating Oil & Propane. His last career path was as Instrumental Founder and Sr. Executive Consultant for Apex Solar, giving solid direction and thought to his son, M. Stanley Dobert.
Marvin was an owner of the well-known Adirondack institution of Dobert's Dairy, and he continued to make ice cream throughout his life. He delighted family and friends with the cranberry sherbet, vanilla, chocolate, and coffee ice cream special recipes and tip-making, which now lives on in Generation 4 of the family thanks to his tutelage, enthusiasm, and the original small batch Dobert's Dairy machine.
Marvin was a true generous spirit who will be deeply missed. A beloved husband, father-figure, mentor, and friend, Marvin's gentle heart, insightful wisdom, and wry sense of humor rippled through our entire family and the Adirondack community like waves on the lake waters he loved. While his loss leaves us feeling adrift right now, each sunset on the lake, each call of the loon, and every deer stepping through the forest reminds us that he is at peace, and that we can be at peace, too, because he is always nearby in our hearts and minds.
Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
A private burial will take place with full military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.