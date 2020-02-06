Aug. 20, 1937 — Feb. 3, 2020

FORT ANN — Marvin Millington, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 20, 1937, he was the son of the late Dale and Lillian (Washburn) Millington, and grew up in Johnsburg, New York.

Marvin worked for A&B Oil Co. and retired from the Village of South Glens Falls Highway department after many years as a mechanic and snowplow driver.

On Jan. 1, 2000, Marvin married his best friend, Arlene (Shands) Vogler.

He loved camping with Arlene and their dog, Callie in Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, country music and hunting. Marvin was a very kind and thoughtful man who loved deeply and was very proud of his growing family.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Millington.

