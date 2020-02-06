Marvin Millington
Marvin Millington

Marvin Millington

Aug. 20, 1937 — Feb. 3, 2020

FORT ANN — Marvin Millington, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 20, 1937, he was the son of the late Dale and Lillian (Washburn) Millington, and grew up in Johnsburg, New York.

Marvin worked for A&B Oil Co. and retired from the Village of South Glens Falls Highway department after many years as a mechanic and snowplow driver.

On Jan. 1, 2000, Marvin married his best friend, Arlene (Shands) Vogler.

He loved camping with Arlene and their dog, Callie in Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, country music and hunting. Marvin was a very kind and thoughtful man who loved deeply and was very proud of his growing family.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Millington.

Left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Arlene; his daughters, Anna Davis (Paul) and Starla Utley (Rob); his son, Dale Millington (Fawn); his stepdaughter, Lori Vogler; his stepson, Bill Vogler; his nieces, Linda Bredenko and Sandra Stanton; his nephew, John Walker; his dog, Callie; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy Ruff (Earl), and his brothers-in-law, Jack Shands (Ellen) and Richard Shands (Peggy).

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna M. Irvine S.S.N.D. officiating.

Burial will be at a date to be announced in the spring at Bates Cemetery in Johnsburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marvin's memory to a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff on Tower 6 of the Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion during a difficult time.

For online condolences and to view Marvin's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Feb 9
Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
