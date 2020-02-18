Martin H. Kelly

July 5, 1943 — Feb. 13, 2020 WELLS, Vt. — On Feb. 13, 2020 Martin Henry Kelly, 76, passed away at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York due to complications following a stroke.
He was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 5, 1943, the son of James and Dorothy (Vandenburg) Kelly. He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Ed.
Marty is survived by his 16-year partner, Patty Tobin; his brother, Jim Kelly (Rhoda); his sister-in-law, Lorraine Kelly; and several nieces and nephews; as well as Patty’s three children, their spouses and five grandchildren.
Marty was a talented football, basketball and track athlete before he graduated from Granville High School in 1963. He was an Army veteran, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia and he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Following graduation from Southern New Hampshire College, he was employed as an accountant for several area businesses before retiring as a budget analyst for the U.S. government at Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet, New York.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He and Patty traveled throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, as well as several European trips. Winters were spent in Estero, Florida, and summers in their Wells, Vermont home.
Grandchildren will miss his fishing, bike riding, car washing and chess playing advice. Now, we celebrate him home.
A funeral service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
