June 10, 1945 — Dec. 2, 2019 GANSEVOORT — Martin G. Wall, 74, of Gansevoort passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Glens Falls on June 10, 1945, Martin was a son of the late Martin F. and Adrienne M. (Murray) Wall.
Martin was employed as a security guard for many years until his retirement.
In his early years, he enjoyed entertaining and socializing where he would keep everyone laughing with his constant continual jokes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, camping, gambling at the casinos and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Martin was predeceased by a sister, Barbara (Wall) Davidson and a brother, George Wall.
Martin is survived by his wife, Lynn (Brunelle) Wall along with his five children, Randy Wall and his wife, Liz, of Gansevoort, Penny (Wall) Ward and her husband, Duff, of Argyle, Anne (Green) McMullen and her husband, David, of Gansevoort, Jody (Green) Carlo and her husband, Paul, of Granville and Candee Wall of Fort Edward; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, William “Bill” Wall of Lake George and Allen Wall and his wife, Diane of Lake Luzerne; four sisters, Leona (Wall) Trombley and her husband, Ronald of LA, Aletia (Wall) O’Malley and her husband, Harold “Butch”, of Gansevoort, Bonnie (Wall) Holcomb of Queensbury, and Michele (Wall) Combs and her husband, Steve, of Warner Robins, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; his dear and loyal friend to the end, John Bombard of Waynesboro, Virginia; and his beloved dogs, Patches and Midnight.
Martin’s family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Saratoga Hospital and especially Dr. White for the continued and special care and attention that was given to Marty while he was there.
There will be no calling hours, but a celebration of life, in his honor, will be held on a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please send any or all donations to the Saratoga SPCA, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
