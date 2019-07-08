Nov. 10, 1994 — July 6, 2019
DAY — Martin D. Baylies Jr., 24, of Kathan Road, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family, due to a tragic accident.
Born on Nov. 10, 1994 in Saratoga Springs he was the son of Martin D. Baylies Sr. (Terri VonNastrand) of Edinburgh and Shannon (Dake) Gray (Jeff) of Day.
Martin graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central Schools in 2013.
He was currently employed by Broken Branch Tree Removal in Broadalbin.
Martin enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, dirt track racing, snowmobiling, and was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved spending his free time with his daughter, Ariannah Rose Baylies.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Fred “Big Fred” Dake Sr., and his paternal grandmother, Teresa Baylies.
Survivors besides his parents include his daughter, Ariannah Rose Baylies and her mother Racheal LaPoint of Edinburgh; two brothers, Tom Gray (Jennifer) of Gansevoort and Justin Baylies of Stillwater; his maternal grandmother, Karen Dake of Greenfield Center; his paternal grandfather, Donald Baylies (JoLinda) of Putnam Station; his maternal great-grandmother, Rita Clark of Stillwater; two nieces, Paislee and Blake Gray of Gansevoort; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Pastor Alan Freestone, officiating.
Burial will be at Town of Hadley Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank all the staff of the Neuro ICU Unit at Albany Medical Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Martin during his stay.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to a trust fund to benefit the future needs of Martin's daughter, Ariannah Rose Baylies, in care of the Hudson River Community Credit Union, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
