Martin Charles Mosher

Aug. 7, 1935—Apr. 8, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Martin “Marty” Charles Mosher, 85, passed away on April 8, 2021 at Elderwood, North Creek after a long illness. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Elderwood, Landmark Health and Hudson Headwaters for providing excellent, compassionate care.
Born August 7, 1935, in Luzerne, he was the son of the late Allen and Inez (Carlton) Mosher. He was the 8th child of his parent’s family of 14 children.
As a young man, Martin joined the Army to serve his country and help support his family back home. He served his country stationed in Korea during the Korean War.
He married his beloved wife Ruby (Chatterton) Mosher on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1954 at Christ Church United Methodist, Glens Falls. They were married 50 years before her passing in June of 2005.
Marty was a hardworking man all his life. He began his love of woodworking in a sawmill. He worked for a cabinet building business, which eventually led to him to start his own business initially doing home renovations, and then to building homes with Woodbury Lumber and Northern Homes. He took great pride in the many homes he built in Queensbury housing developments including Evergreen Estates, Tyneswood and Bedford Close.
After Marty retired, he could often be found tinkering in his workshop. The workshop was his special place to go where he could create or fixing things. He enjoyed doing his own yard work, mowing with his John Deere tractor, planting flowers, building rock walls. His love of cars brought him to restoring vehicles, campers and lawn mowers later in life. His greatest enjoyment was visiting with family and friends for a cup of coffee and a smoke.
He is survived by his devoted son, Martin C. Mosher, Jr. of Queensbury; his sister, Margaret “Dolly” Manney of Queensbury; his brother, Dwight “John” Mosher of TX; a sister-in-law Dora Mosher; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Martin was predeceased by his parents and wife as mentioned earlier. As well, sisters: Katherine (Jake) Lockwood, Elaine (Howard) McFaul, Shirley Abare, Lola (Willy Washburn) Stone, Elizabeth “Betty” (Orlando) Scarselletta, Gail (Carl) Brothers; Lona (Ron) Atkinson, Crystal Palmeri; brothers: Clinton “Pete”, Kenneth “Sonny”, and Gary Mosher; mother and father-in-law Marion and Luther Chatterton; brothers-in-law: Walter (Peggy) and Ike Chatterton; sister-in-law Janet (Chatterton) Barnes.
There will be no calling hours at Martin’s request. The burial will be private at Griswold Cemetery, Moreau.
Donations in Martin’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Those who wish an online condolence may be made by visiting our website sbfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.