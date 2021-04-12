Martin Charles Mosher

Aug. 7, 1935—Apr. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Martin “Marty” Charles Mosher, 85, passed away on April 8, 2021 at Elderwood, North Creek after a long illness. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Elderwood, Landmark Health and Hudson Headwaters for providing excellent, compassionate care.

Born August 7, 1935, in Luzerne, he was the son of the late Allen and Inez (Carlton) Mosher. He was the 8th child of his parent’s family of 14 children.

As a young man, Martin joined the Army to serve his country and help support his family back home. He served his country stationed in Korea during the Korean War.

He married his beloved wife Ruby (Chatterton) Mosher on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1954 at Christ Church United Methodist, Glens Falls. They were married 50 years before her passing in June of 2005.

Marty was a hardworking man all his life. He began his love of woodworking in a sawmill. He worked for a cabinet building business, which eventually led to him to start his own business initially doing home renovations, and then to building homes with Woodbury Lumber and Northern Homes. He took great pride in the many homes he built in Queensbury housing developments including Evergreen Estates, Tyneswood and Bedford Close.